Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 17 latest updates

The Brief Feb. 17 marks the seventeenth day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will. The FBI increased its reward in the case to $100,000, as the search for Nancy remains ongoing.



What happened over the past few days?

Monday:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"To be clear…the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.

To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."

The Weekend:

The suspect's clothing seen in the surveillance video could've been purchased from Walmart, but the items are not exclusively sold there.

In a statement to FOX 10, PCSD said they "never stated that this was a burglary gone wrong. Any reports indicating otherwise are inaccurate. This remains a very active investigation."

Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea on Instagram for the safe return of Nancy, speaking to "whoever has her."

"I wanted to come on and... It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

On Feb. 15, the FBI released a statement saying that a glove recovered roughly two miles from the Guthrie residence appear to match the suspect's gloves in the surveillance camera from her front doorbell the night of her disappearance. The FBI is still awaiting the results from the lab.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen