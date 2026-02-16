Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau

Nancy Guthrie case: DNA found on glove; TMZ receives another email l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 16, 2026 10:26am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, February 16, 2026. (A Pima County Sheriff's deputy keeps guard outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 15, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

We're tracking the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case, as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its third week. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 16.

1. Nancy Guthrie search enters Day 16

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 16 latest updates
article

Over the weekend, authorities said they were awaiting final lab results for a glove found near the 84-year-old's residence that appears to match the masked suspect's glove in the surveillance video.

2. TMZ receives 4th email in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives another email demanding money in exchange for suspect's identity
article

TMZ says they've received another email from a man demanding money in exchange for the identity of the person responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

3. Valley man allegedly pointed rifle at his mom

Scottsdale man who pulled gun on mom may have ties to Islamic extremists, prosecutors say
article

A Scottsdale man allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and a man and pulled the trigger, as prosecutors claim his gaming obsession may have fueled his violence.

4. Fiery crash in Tempe

Fiery crash shuts down Tempe intersection

A bad crash shut down the intersection of Mill and Southern Avenues in Tempe on Feb. 16. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.

5. Peanut butter recall affects AZ

Peanut butter products recalled in 40 states over 'foreign material' contamination
article

Ventura Foods LLC initiated a recall of its peanut butter products distributed in 40 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/16/26

Presidents' Day in the Valley will be cloudy with a high in the 70s. There will be a chance of rain this evening and into Tuesday.

Click here for full forecast

