Nancy Guthrie case: DNA found on glove; TMZ receives another email l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Monday, February 16, 2026. (A Pima County Sheriff's deputy keeps guard outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 15, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))
We're tracking the latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie case, as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its third week. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 16.
1. Nancy Guthrie search enters Day 16
Over the weekend, authorities said they were awaiting final lab results for a glove found near the 84-year-old's residence that appears to match the masked suspect's glove in the surveillance video.
2. TMZ receives 4th email in Nancy Guthrie case
TMZ says they've received another email from a man demanding money in exchange for the identity of the person responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
3. Valley man allegedly pointed rifle at his mom
A Scottsdale man allegedly pointed a gun at his mother and a man and pulled the trigger, as prosecutors claim his gaming obsession may have fueled his violence.
4. Fiery crash in Tempe
A bad crash shut down the intersection of Mill and Southern Avenues in Tempe on Feb. 16. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.
5. Peanut butter recall affects AZ
Ventura Foods LLC initiated a recall of its peanut butter products distributed in 40 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.
A look at today's weather
Presidents' Day in the Valley will be cloudy with a high in the 70s. There will be a chance of rain this evening and into Tuesday.
