Navajo Police Department puts halt on search for missing 3-year-old
Authorities on the Navajo Nation have put a halt on the search for a missing 4-year-old. Community volunteers will continue organizing teams to try and find Anndine Jones.
Navajo Code Talker hopes to save historic Flagstaff motel
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
1-year-old girl found safe in Dilkon
A frantic search for a missing one-year-old is over. Delilah Nelson has been found in Dilkon, Arizona, where she is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Navajo code talker, Joe Kellwood, laid to rest in Phoenix
On Thursday fallen hero and Navajo code talker, Joe Kellwood was laid to rest at the VA National cemetery in Phoenix.
Navajo Nation joins protest of Dakota Access Pipeline
Members of the Navajo Nation returned on Thursday from a trip to North Dakota where they joined the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in a peaceful protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline Project.