Navajo Nation legislator unveils new push for same-sex marriage

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Navajo Nation legislator unveils new push for same-sex marriage

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
LGBTQ
FOX 10 Phoenix

NAVAJO NATION - There is a renewed effort at the Navajo Nation legislature to legalize same-sex marriage for the Native American nation.

According to a statement released on June 26, Delegate Seth Damon, who represents various Navajo communities in Northwestern New Mexico, signed and sponsored Legislation 0139-23.

Legislation 0139-23, according to documents available on the Navajo Nation's website, will repeal a portion of Navajo Nation Code's Title 9. Specifically, it repeals a portion that makes all same-sex marriages "void and prohibited" on the Native American tribal nation.

In addition, the bill will substitute gendered language in various parts of Navajo Nation's marriage laws with gender-neutral language.

In the statement, Navajo Nation officials said the method for a traditional Navajo wedding ceremony involving a man and a woman will not be changed, and that keeping the traditional Navajo wedding will not ban or deny same-sex marriages, as there are other wedding methods available under Navajo law.

The Navajo Nation covers portions of Northwestern New Mexico and Northeastern Arizona. There was also a bill introduced in 2022 to legalize same-sex marriage on the Navajo Nation, but the bill expired at the end of the legislative session that year.

Same-sex marriage recognition differs on Native American lands

While same-sex marriage has been legal across the U.S. since the Supreme Court's Obergefell ruling in 2015, tribal recognition of same-sex marriage is not uniform. According to a 2021 article published by NPR member station Blue Ridge Public Radio, about 40 federally recognized Native American tribes recognize same-sex marriage, and 10 tribes prohibit it.

In Arizona, the Gila River Indian Community bans same-sex marriage within its borders, while a number of other tribes, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, and the Yavapai-Apache Tribe have legalized same-sex marriage, either explicitly or by way of Arizona state law.

The rainbow flag, considered for decades to be a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Earvin Perias/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The rainbow flag, considered for decades to be a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Earvin Perias/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Map of the Navajo Nation