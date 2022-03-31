Gay couple attacked, accused of having monkeypox in Northwest DC
A young, gay couple tells FOX 5 they were attacked in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood simply due to their sexual orientation.
Montana rejects new library logo over similarity to pride flag
The commission that oversees the Montana State Library has rejected a proposed new logo after a member said the main feature brought to mind a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag.
Social media platforms failing to stop hate, threats against LGBTQ users, report says
The GLAAD report says that instead of protecting LGBTQ users, the companies are safeguarding information about how they respond to those attacks.
Bette Midler, Macy Gray face backlash over comments criticized as transphobic
Both Bette Midler and Macy Gray faced criticism for comments made regarding the definition of women. Gray later responded saying she has “nothing but love” for the transgender community.
50 years of Title IX: What is it, and what impact has it had?
Title IX, the law best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses, is turning 50.
Bishop punishes school for refusing to remove Black Lives Matter, Pride flags
The Massachusetts school president said they will continue to display the flags and will appeal the decision.
Nebraska's capital city council rescinds LGBTQ fairness ordinance
The Lincoln, Nebraska city council voted to rescind its LGBTQ fairness ordinance, an anti-discrimination measure that extended protections to sexual orientation and gender identity, just four months after they had unanimously approved it.
Librarian describes Proud Boys storming San Lorenzo library during Drag Queen reading
Librarian Cindy Chadwick said about five Proud Boys stormed the San Lorenzo library, shouting transphobic slurs and scaring children.
Pride month: Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns
The fast-food chain debuted its Pride Whopper, which is the same Whopper served with the same half of a bun on each side.
Marines respond to anti-gay posts after recognizing Pride Month: ‘Have a meritorious day!’
Some Marines in South Carolina are standing their ground after expressing support for Pride Month in a recent Facebook post.
UMC pastor files lawsuit after being accused of ‘practicing homosexuality’
A pastor claimed some members interrupted her service and she could be out of a job because of work she did with the LGBTQ community.
Cash: Rays players not wearing Pride logos won't divide team
A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday's game, saying he doesn't think it'll negatively impact the clubhouse.
Laverne Cox honored by Mattel with her own Barbie doll
“I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career,” the Emmy-award-winning actress and transgender activist said.
San Francisco police, firefighters refuse to march in Pride parade over uniform battle
SF Pride won't allow police officers to march in the parade unless they wear civilian clothes. Police officers have responded saying they won't participate in this year's event unless they can wear their uniforms.
Alabama law bans transgender treatment for kids, threatens doctors with felony
A new law in Alabama makes it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under the age of 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones.
GOP senators want TV rating warning for gay characters on children’s shows
The senators sent the letter after Disney said it will include more inclusivity in its programming.
Christian students sue university over ‘censorship’ for belief on gay marriage
A group of Christian students said the university effectively silenced them amid growing campus backlash for their views on marriage.
Kansas lawmaker said she didn't want to share restroom with transgender colleague
LGBTQ-rights advocates are calling for a Kansas state lawmaker to be formally censured after she said she didn't want to share the women’s restrooms at the Statehouse with a transgender colleague.
NYC posting billboards in Florida denouncing 'Don't Say Gay' law, inviting LGBTQ+ to city
New York City is launching a campaign denouncing Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law with five billboards across the Sunshine State inviting Floridians to move to New York City.
Biden says government to stand up for transgender Americans against 'hateful' state bills
Biden said his administration is “standing up” for transgender Americans against what he's called “hateful bills” being passed at the state level.