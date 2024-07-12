Man convicted of setting 2 southeastern Arizona churches on fire

Federal officials say an Arizona man has been found guilty of arson and hate crime-related charges, following the burning of two southeastern Arizona churches.

In a statement, the United States Attorney's office announced on July 12 that 58-year-old Eric Ridenour of Douglas was found guilty of six counts arson and hate crimes charges for the burning of two churches on May 22, 2023.

The two churches targeted were St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, both of which are in Douglas, which is located in Cochise County. Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say the two churches are located in a historical district within the border community, in an area that is believed to be the only intersection in the U.S. with churches from four different denominations: Southern Baptist, Presbyterian, Episcopal, and Methodist.

"Trial testimony established that Ridenour intentionally started the fires in both churches because of his hostility towards their practice of having women and members of the LGBTQ community serve in church leadership roles," read a portion of the statement.

Ridenour, per the statement, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22.

"A conviction for Arson of Property Used in Interstate Commerce carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A conviction for Obstruction of Free Exercise of Religious Beliefs by Fire carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A conviction for Using Fire to Commit Federal Felony carries a penalty of 10 years in prison. A second conviction for Using Fire to Commit Federal Felony carries a penalty of 20 years in prison," read a portion of the statement.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

Where the fires happened