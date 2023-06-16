Suspect in Douglas church fires has sexist, homophobic views, court documents allege

A man accused of setting fire to two churches in southern Arizona has homophobic and sexist views, according to federal court documents.

Investigators say Eric Ridenour set fire to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas last month.

Records show both churches have either female or openly gay pastors, and according to investigators, it was something Ridenour was openly against.

A church fire in Douglas, Arizona. (Bruce Whetten, Herald/Review Media)

Currently, he remains in custody pending trial. Prosecutors call him a danger to the community.

Ridenour was previously convicted of domestic violence involving an ex-girlfriend.