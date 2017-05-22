Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona

Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona

Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.

Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent

Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.