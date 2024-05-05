Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash

A teenage girl is dead and another is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Cochise County on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said at around 5:30 p.m. on May 4 that deputies responded to reports of an ATV accident on private property in Elfrida just off of Hawkeye Road.

Deputies say 13 and 14 year old girls were ejected from a side-by-side ATV.

The 13-year-old died from her injuries and the 14-year-old is being treated at a Tucson hospital.

No more information on this crash was given.

Map of the area where the incident happened: