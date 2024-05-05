Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash

By
Published  May 5, 2024 7:05pm MST
Cochise County
FOX 10 Phoenix

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A teenage girl is dead and another is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Cochise County on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said at around 5:30 p.m. on May 4 that deputies responded to reports of an ATV accident on private property in Elfrida just off of Hawkeye Road.

Deputies say 13 and 14 year old girls were ejected from a side-by-side ATV.

The 13-year-old died from her injuries and the 14-year-old is being treated at a Tucson hospital.

No more information on this crash was given.

Map of the area where the incident happened: