Baby shot multiple times, suspect barricaded inside home in Surprise: PD

article

An infant has been shot several times and a suspect is barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood in Surprise.

The incident began just after 11 a.m. on May 17 near Cactus Road and Cotton Lane when a woman reported to authorities that she was being held hostage by a suspect, Surprise Police said.

When officers got to the scene, they heard gunfire coming from inside the home. The officers forced entry into the home and found a 6-month-old baby with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers got the baby out of the home safely. They never made contact with the suspect.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Police believe the suspect is barricaded inside the home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

The public should avoid the area.

Map of the incident

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.