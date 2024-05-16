Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say the boy shot himself in the head Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Main Street and Crismon Road on May 16 for a report of a shooting. That's when they found the injured boy.

"He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Deputies are investigating this incident. This is all the information available for release at this time," said MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't detailed by MCSO.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the incident happened: