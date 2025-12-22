Lawmakers propose U.S. Capitol statue to honor Charlie Kirk

The Brief Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and House Speaker Mike Johnson are backing a congressional resolution to place a statue of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol to honor his impact on the conservative movement. While the Phoenix City Council previously rejected a bridge renaming, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen has introduced legislation to rename Loop 202 as the "Charlie Kirk Highway" following Kirk's September assassination in Utah.



Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs announced Sunday that he has introduced a resolution to place a statue of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol.

What they're saying:

Speaking at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest 2025 at the Phoenix Convention Center, Biggs said he is co-sponsoring the resolution with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Kirk, who founded the political youth organization in 2012, was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September.

"Charlie saw the moment in America, he seized it, and he became the prime mover of a movement that has changed the world," Biggs told the crowd on Dec. 21.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also expressed support for the memorial, describing the current political climate as a clash of "diametrically opposed worldviews" that Kirk championed.

"We're going to work on that statue in the Capitol," Johnson said.

Local perspective:

The effort to honor Kirk extends to the state and local levels.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen has introduced a bill to rename the Loop 202 the "Charlie Kirk Highway." In Scottsdale, the City Council is moving forward with plans for a separate memorial.

The Phoenix City Council in October rejected a plan that would have renamed the 7th Street Bridge after Kirk.