Lawmakers propose U.S. Capitol statue to honor Charlie Kirk
PHOENIX - Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs announced Sunday that he has introduced a resolution to place a statue of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol.
What they're saying:
Speaking at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest 2025 at the Phoenix Convention Center, Biggs said he is co-sponsoring the resolution with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.
Kirk, who founded the political youth organization in 2012, was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September.
"Charlie saw the moment in America, he seized it, and he became the prime mover of a movement that has changed the world," Biggs told the crowd on Dec. 21.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also expressed support for the memorial, describing the current political climate as a clash of "diametrically opposed worldviews" that Kirk championed.
"We're going to work on that statue in the Capitol," Johnson said.
Local perspective:
The effort to honor Kirk extends to the state and local levels.
Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen has introduced a bill to rename the Loop 202 the "Charlie Kirk Highway." In Scottsdale, the City Council is moving forward with plans for a separate memorial.
The Phoenix City Council in October rejected a plan that would have renamed the 7th Street Bridge after Kirk.