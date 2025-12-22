Murder-suicide in Phoenix; bodies found in Phoenix canals | Nightly Roundup

article

From two bodies being found in Phoenix canals in two days, to a murder-suicide early Monday morning, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Police: 2 dead in early morning Phoenix murder-suicide

Featured article

2. Body recovered from Phoenix canal, death investigation underway

Featured article

3. 2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Tempe swimming pool

Featured article

4. Mesa man sentenced to 9+ years for Circle K armed robbery

Featured article

5. Police investigate after second body found in Phoenix canal in two days