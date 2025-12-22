Murder-suicide in Phoenix; bodies found in Phoenix canals | Nightly Roundup

article
From two bodies being found in Phoenix canals in two days, to a murder-suicide early Monday morning, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Police: 2 dead in early morning Phoenix murder-suicide
Featured
Two people are dead in what Phoenix Police say was a murder-suicide early Monday morning. Here's what we know.
2. Body recovered from Phoenix canal, death investigation underway
Featured
A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on Sunday morning, the police department said.
3. 2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Tempe swimming pool
Featured
A 2-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a pool near Rural and Warner Roads in Tempe, police said.
4. Mesa man sentenced to 9+ years for Circle K armed robbery
Featured
A judge sentenced Cameron Davis to 9 1/2 years in prison following his guilty plea for an April armed robbery at a Mesa Circle K.
5. Police investigate after second body found in Phoenix canal in two days
Featured
Phoenix Police recovered the body of a man from a canal near Osborn Road and 55th Avenue on Monday afternoon, marking the second such discovery in the city in two days.