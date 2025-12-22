Police investigate after second body found in Phoenix canal in two days

The Brief Phoenix Police recovered the body of a man from a canal near Osborn Road and 55th Avenue on Monday afternoon, marking the second such discovery in the city in two days. The discovery follows the recovery of another unidentified man’s body from a canal near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday, with investigators awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death for both individuals.



A day after a body was found in a Phoenix canal, another one has been found on Monday.

What we know:

On Dec. 22 at around 1:40 p.m, officers responded to the area of Osborn Road and 55th Avenue after getting a call about someone being inside a canal. When they got on scene, they weren't able to find anyone, so the dive team was called.

"Teams were able to locate what appeared to be an adult man," Phoenix Police said. "Any details on who the man is or details on how the man died are all part of the ongoing investigation and will be determined after a post-mortem examination."

Dig deeper:

On Dec. 21, an unidentified man's body was found near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 10:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.