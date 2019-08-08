Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today

One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.

Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance

You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings." 