Latest monsoon storm causes damage, power outages in Phoenix

A powerful storm hit the Valley on Wednesday night, causing damage and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

The monsoon brought rain, wind and lighting to the Valley, beginning at around 8 p.m. on July 24. As a result, some roads were flooded, including Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue. The National Weather Service reported 70 mph winds near downtown Phoenix.

As for Thursday, more scattered thunderstorms are possible in Phoenix.

Storm damage

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 35th Avenue and Roosevelt: Storms knocked over fencing and trees.

Power outages

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Screengrab of SRP's outage map.

As of Thursday morning, thousands of people are still without power, according to SRP and APS.

SRP outage map

APS outage map

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

