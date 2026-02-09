Guthrie family at 'hour of desperation' as 2nd alleged ransom deadline passes | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a new plea from Savannah Guthrie regarding her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, to the second alleged ransom deadline passing, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 9, 2026.
1. Savannah Guthrie says family is at an ‘hour of desperation’
Savannah Guthrie issued a desperate new plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, who was abducted from her Tucson home on Jan. 31 and remains without vital medication.
2. Deadline for second alleged ransom note passes
As crews continue to search for missing Nancy Guthrie, authorities reportedly face another looming deadline in the case.
3. Expert believes ‘human error’ could crack Nancy Guthrie case
A "mistake" by abductors may be the key to finding Nancy Guthrie, according to cybersecurity experts who believe human error will eventually bypass the encryption used in ransom notes.
4. Traveler infected with measles passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor in January
Maricopa County health officials confirmed a traveler infected with measles passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Jan. 29.
5. Teen shot, killed in Costco parking lot identified
Phoenix Police identified 19-year-old Jabes Gurrola as the man found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a Costco parking lot near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.
A look at your weather
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our upcoming drops in temperatures.
