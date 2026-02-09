Guthrie family at 'hour of desperation' as 2nd alleged ransom deadline passes | Nightly Roundup

article

From a new plea from Savannah Guthrie regarding her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, to the second alleged ransom deadline passing, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 9, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie says family is at an ‘hour of desperation’

Featured article

2. Deadline for second alleged ransom note passes

Featured article

3. Expert believes ‘human error’ could crack Nancy Guthrie case

Featured article

4. Traveler infected with measles passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor in January

Featured article

5. Teen shot, killed in Costco parking lot identified

Featured article

A look at your weather

Get the Full Forecast