Arizona weather forecast: Warm day expected for Phoenix, but changes lie ahead

The Brief We are expecting a high of 85F for Phoenix on Monday. Things, however, are about to change, as an area of low pressure moves in the area. We could see highs in the 70s later this week.



Warm conditions kick off the work week, again.

What We Expect Today:

The forecast high temperatures climbs to 85 degrees in Phoenix on Monday. The record is currently set at 86 degrees, hit back in 2016. Just yesterday, Phoenix Sky Harbor set a new record of 86 degrees.

It will be sunny and dry through the day across the entire state. However, things begin to change tomorrow.

Looking Ahead:

An area of low pressure will slide beneath the high pressure dome impacting the southwest. This low will ride to the southeast of Arizona. As this happens, there will be a low chance of spotty showers over eastern and northern Arizona.

The shower chance will continue into Wednesday and even Thursday in Northern Arizona, thanks to added pressure built up from the west. A trough and associated low pressure system will run against the west coast through mid week and by the end of the work week, the low will near Arizona. This will continue to bring rain chances, and potentially some snow chances, to the state by Friday.

In Phoenix, the chance currently remains around 10%. However, there is a higher likelihood for rain or even snow in parts of northern and eastern Arizona.

The forecast high temperatures slowly drop this week. The forecast high is around 81 on Tuesday, 79 on Wednesday, and 78 Thursday. Low to middle 70s are forecast by Friday and Saturday, assuming the additional cloud coverage and moisture makes it's way to our state.

After This Week:

Next week, we may see a renewed chance for rain and even snow. This will help our temperatures return to near or even slightly below average.

