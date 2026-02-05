Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes in Arizona; Nancy Guthrie latest | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 5, 2026 6:50pm MST
PHOENIX - Crews deal with plane crashes in Arizona; man accused of sending fake ransom note to Nancy Guthrie's family; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 5, 2026.

1. Arrest made over ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: Arrest made in 'imposter ransom demand,' FBI says

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand" in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: 'Imposter ransom demand' suspect IDed in court docs

2. Guthrie family makes new plea online

Guthrie family makes direct appeal to possible abductors as alleged ransom deadline passes

As the deadline for a reported ransom note expired, the Guthrie family posted a video to Instagram speaking directly to those they believe are holding their mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84.

3. Crash kills DPS crew members

DPS crew members killed in helicopter crash while responding to Flagstaff shooting

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.

4. Deadly Plane crash in northern Arizona 

1 dead in plane crash near Prescott Valley

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened north of Prescott Valley, near Poquito Valley. The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Police shooting injures suspect

Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/5/26

It's been a windy Thursday! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on our weather.

Get the Full Forecast

