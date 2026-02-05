Plane crashes in Arizona; Nancy Guthrie latest | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Crews deal with plane crashes in Arizona; man accused of sending fake ransom note to Nancy Guthrie's family; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 5, 2026.
1. Arrest made over ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case
Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to an "imposter ransom demand" in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.
2. Guthrie family makes new plea online
As the deadline for a reported ransom note expired, the Guthrie family posted a video to Instagram speaking directly to those they believe are holding their mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84.
3. Crash kills DPS crew members
Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.
4. Deadly Plane crash in northern Arizona
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened north of Prescott Valley, near Poquito Valley. The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene.
5. Police shooting injures suspect
Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It's been a windy Thursday! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on our weather.
