Arizona weather forecast: Highs in Phoenix remain well above normal

The Brief Phoenix hit 85°F on Wednesday, coming within one degree of the 2025 record high and soaring 16 degrees above the seasonal average. Highs will drop back into the low 80s on Thursday, and they'll stick around this weekend. Next week, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers in the Phoenix area.



Another warm day on the horizon as we head toward the weekend.

Today:

The forecast high on Thursday climbs to 80 degrees in Phoenix. While not as hot as Wednesday, when we hit 85 degrees, it will still be 10 degrees above average. The day began with plenty of sunshine, but increasing cloud cover is forecast for the afternoon and evening.

As the clouds increase, there will be a low chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle. The chance is focused over western and northern Arizona this evening into early tomorrow morning. Additional isolated chances are possible for northern Arizona through tomorrow, too. Again, anything that passes will be light and short-lived.

This Weekend:

Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s through the weekend. Friday is forecast to hit 82 degrees as we return to partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday will see a high of 81 and Sunday a high of 83. Both days will be partly to mostly sunny. Again, by Sunday, there will be a low chance of showers for the southern and eastern parts of the state. The Phoenix metro will likely remain dry, although the low chance for showers may extend to the far southeastern edge of the Valley.

Big picture view:

The area of low pressure that will approach from the west and pass Arizona to the south should help to not only add some moisture to our environment and drop our temperatures, but it will also open the door for a more active weather pattern.

Rain and snow chances are forecast to increase around mid-next week. Temperatures in the Valley are forecast to fall into the low to middle 70s, too.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com