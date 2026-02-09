Measles: Exposure at Sky Harbor Airport linked to non-resident traveler, says MCDPH

The Brief Maricopa County health officials confirmed a traveler infected with measles passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 on Jan. 29. Travelers are urged to monitor for symptoms through Feb. 19. There is no medical treatment for measles, and MCDPH emphasizes that unvaccinated individuals have a 90% chance of infection if exposed.



Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials say they were notified about a non-county resident infected with measles who traveled through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 29.

MCDPH is working with federal, state, and airport officials to notify travelers who may have been exposed.

What they're saying:

"As measles outbreaks continue nationally and in Arizona, including in Maricopa County, identifying and sharing information about exposures remains an important part of routine public health efforts," said Dr. Nick Staab, chief medical officer at MCDPH. "Measles is highly contagious and can spread quickly in communities without timely prevention and response."

MCDPH says the total confirmed measles cases among Maricopa County residents in 2026 remains at three.

The backstory:

While MCDPH publishes a cumulative list of public exposure sites, here is the newly identified location, along with previous active exposure sites.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Terminal 4

Jan. 29

4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Arizona Athletic Grounds

Jan. 23, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Jan. 24, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

Target

Jan. 13, 3:30pm-5:45pm

1515 E. Warner Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

EOS Fitness

Jan. 13 & 15, 4:45am-7:45am

3025 S. Val Vista Dr.

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Sam’s Club

Jan. 15, 9am-11:30am

1225 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ, 85234

Hale Theatre Arizona

Jan. 5, 6, 7; 6:30pm-11:30pm

Jan. 8 & 9, 3:00pm-11:30pm

50 W. Page Ave.

Gilbert, AZ 85233

People were advised to monitor for symptoms according to the following deadlines based on location:

February 19: Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

February 14: Arizona Athletic Grounds

February 5: Sam's Club and EOS Fitness attendees

February 3: Target attendees

January 30: Hale Theatre Arizona attendees

Dig deeper:

In January, MCDPH stated measles was spreading in the community.

How can you catch measles?

MCDPH's fact sheet: "Measles is spread through the air and by coughing, sneezing, and contact with mucus or saliva from the nose, mouth, or throat of an infected person. The virus can survive in the air for hours and infect unvaccinated persons even after the infected person left the room. A person with measles is contagious from 4 days before to 4 days after rash appears."

What are the symptoms of measles?

Fever, which can spike to 104 °F or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

"If symptoms develop, stay at home, and call a healthcare provider to seek medical care and testing. Call ahead and let them know about your symptoms and possible measles exposure so you can be seen without exposing others," stated MCDPH officials.

Dig deeper:

What is the treatment for measles?

MCDPH says there is no treatment for measles, but it can have long-term health impacts.

What if I'm already vaccinated?

"Check your vaccination status. Review your immunization records to confirm you are protected against measles. People who have not had measles or received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine may not be protected and should talk with a healthcare provider about vaccination," stated MCDPH in a news release.

Measles facts from MCDPH:

Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid measles infection and serious outcomes.Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed.Vitamin A does not prevent measles.In the rare case where a vaccinated person gets infected with measles, their illness will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated.MMR vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices, community health centers, and pharmacies. Find low and no cost vaccine resources

There is no treatment for measles, and it can have serious outcomes.An individual with measles can get supportive care, but there are no treatments to relieve symptoms or shorten duration of infection.While less common, measles can result in death.

Measles is highly contagious.People who are infected can spread measles to others before symptoms develop, while they still feel normal.

Residents can check their immunization records to see if they are up-to-date on MMR and other vaccines.Residents can visit myIR via the Arizona Department of Health Services.Assistance is also available through the MCDPH CARES Team at (602) 506-6767 Mon.-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.If you do not have the recommended doses of MMR vaccine or are unsure if you do, talk with your healthcare provider about next steps.

For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles