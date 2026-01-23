Measles: Maricopa County health officials confirm 3 cases

The Brief On Jan. 23, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed two additional cases of measles in Maricopa County residents. "This confirms that measles is now spreading within the community," read a portion of a statement. On Jan. 28, MCDPH said they were notified of a measles exposure involving a non-county resident and stated, "The total number of confirmed measles cases in Maricopa County residents remains at three."



Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say they are now seeing measles spreading within the community.

What we know:

In a statement released on Jan. 23, MCDPH confirmed two additional measles cases in Maricopa County residents, and said one of the cases had no known source of exposure.

"These new cases underscore the growing risk of local transmission and the importance of vaccination and early symptom recognition," read a portion of the statement.

On Jan. 28, MCDPH released another statement:

"MCDPH is working closely with state and local partners to identify and investigate suspected measles cases, and to promptly notify people who may have been exposed so they can watch for symptoms and take steps to prevent further spread. Public notifications are issued when exposed individuals cannot be identified, so people who may have been in a public setting at the same time as an infectious person can learn of their potential exposure and take protective steps."

What are the symptoms of measles?

Fever, which can spike to 104 °F or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

"Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms, which appear typically seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days," stated MCDPH officials.

Dig deeper:

As of Jan. 28, one new exposure was added to MCDPH's list of public exposure locations:

Arizona Athletic Grounds

Jan. 23, 8am-4pm

Jan. 24, 4pm-8pm

6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

Target

Jan. 13, 3:30pm-5:45pm

1515 E. Warner Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85296

EOS Fitness

Jan. 13 & 15, 4:45am-7:45am

3025 S. Val Vista Dr.

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Sam’s Club

Jan. 15, 9am-11:30am

1225 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ, 85234

Hale Theatre Arizona

Jan. 5, 6, 7; 6:30pm-11:30pm

Jan. 8 & 9, 3:00pm-11:30pm

50 W. Page Ave.

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Officials are advising people to monitor for symptoms according to the following deadlines based on location:

February 14: Athletic grounds attendees

February 5: Sam's Club and EOS Fitness attendees

February 3: Target attendees

January 30: Hale Theatre Arizona attendees

"The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, and the listed exposure times listed include that extended period," officials said.

What you can do:

Health experts say "approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected," but it is preventable with vaccines.

"In alignment with CDC guidance in the setting of a local measles outbreak, MCDPH recommends infants aged 6-11 months to get early MMR vaccination in addition to the 2 scheduled doses at 1 year and 4-6 years," read a portion of their statement.

"With nearly 90% of Arizonans choosing vaccination for themselves and their families, this outbreak will have the greatest impact on those who remain unvaccinated, including people who cannot be vaccinated, such as babies under 6 months," said Dr. Nick Staab, chief medical officer with MCDPH. "We have eliminated measles before with effective, safe vaccination, and can do so again with whole community effort."

Measles facts from MCDPH:

Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid measles infection and serious outcomes.Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed.Vitamin A does not prevent measles.In the rare case where a vaccinated person gets infected with measles, their illness will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated.MMR vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices, community health centers, and pharmacies. Find low and no cost vaccine resources

Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed.

Vitamin A does not prevent measles.

In the rare case where a vaccinated person gets infected with measles, their illness will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated.

MMR vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices, community health centers, and pharmacies. Find low and no cost vaccine resources

There is no treatment for measles, and it can have serious outcomes.An individual with measles can get supportive care, but there are no treatments to relieve symptoms or shorten duration of infection.While less common, measles can result in death.

An individual with measles can get supportive care, but there are no treatments to relieve symptoms or shorten duration of infection.

While less common, measles can result in death.

Measles is highly contagious.People who are infected can spread measles to others before symptoms develop, while they still feel normal.

People who are infected can spread measles to others before symptoms develop, while they still feel normal.

Residents can check their immunization records to see if they are up to date on MMR and other vaccines.Residents can visit myIR via the Arizona Department of Health Services.Assistance is also available through the MCDPH CARES Team at (602) 506-6767 Mon.-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.If you do not have the recommended doses of MMR vaccine or are unsure if you do, talk with your healthcare provider about next steps.

Residents can visit myIR via the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Assistance is also available through the MCDPH CARES Team at (602) 506-6767 Mon.-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you do not have the recommended doses of MMR vaccine or are unsure if you do, talk with your healthcare provider about next steps.

For more information: https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles