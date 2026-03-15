Seen on TV: March 15

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Sunday, March 15, 2026

Tia Carmen

Arizona Humane Society

Sunday Sips Co. - Mobile Beverage Bar

Celebration Plaza Nominations

Through April 30

https://www.chandleraz.gov

Live-streaming video