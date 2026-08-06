Friends remember Gilbert stabbing victim Delaney Bristow as 'profoundly kind'

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The Brief Lifelong friends of 32-year-old Delaney Bristow released a joint statement honoring her memory following the Aug. 1 fatal Gilbert stabbing spree. Loved ones remembered Bristow for her infectious joy, loyalty and giant heart, saying they refuse to let the tragic violence overshadow the life she lived. Gilbert Police continue to investigate the incident near Lindsay and Elliot roads, which also claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Worley and ended when an officer shot suspect Brett Eschliman.



Lifelong friends of Delaney Bristow, one of two people killed in a violent Gilbert stabbing spree last weekend, are remembering her as a vibrant, loving presence who brought infectious joy to everyone around her.

What they're saying:

In a joint statement to FOX 10, loved ones reflected on the 32-year-old’s life, refusing to allow the tragic circumstances of her death to overshadow the legacy she leaves behind.

Delaney Bristow (center) pictured alongside close friends who remembered her as a bright, "unforgettable presence." (Courtesy Aarica Hummel and Ashley Bigley Schmidt)

"Delaney Bristow was a bright, unforgettable presence who brought so much light, warmth, and laughter into our lives for over 15 years," shared lifelong friends Aarica Hummel and Ashley Bigley Schmidt on behalf of her close circle. "While we are completely devastated, we refuse to let the manner of her passing define who she was or overshadow the vibrant life she lived. Delaney was so much bigger than a headline."

The backstory:

Bristow was killed alongside 30-year-old Caleb Worley late on Aug. 1 at a residence near Lindsay and Elliot roads. A 29-year-old woman survived the attack with injuries, while responding Gilbert police officers fatally shot the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Brett Eschliman, inside a bedroom after he encountered officers at the doorway and ran further into the home.

Police said Worley lived at the home with the surviving victim and was an acquaintance of Eschliman. Investigators believe everyone involved was connected.

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‘Delightfully loud… Delaney lived for adventure’

For Bristow's friends, the memory of her energetic, deeply caring personality remains far stronger than the tragic news of her death. "She was fiercely loyal, profoundly kind, hilarious, and delightfully loud—the girl could never quite figure out how to whisper, and her infectious laugh filled every room she entered," they wrote. "Delaney lived for adventure, whether making memories on recent trips to New Orleans and Omaha, or celebrating life’s big milestones."

Her friends fondly remembered how Bristow, who sold luxury cars in Mesa, cried happy tears through every moment of Schmidt's wedding last October. From the rehearsal to standing at the altar, Bristow wore her heart on her sleeve, later joking in a group chat that with all her crying, it looked as though she was the one getting married. "It was a memory as sweet as it was hilarious, and so quintessentially Delaney," the bride reflected.

What you can do:

As detectives continue their homicide investigation to determine a motive, Bristow's friends are asking the public to keep her family in their thoughts and honor her memory by spreading the same unconditional kindness, love and acceptance she "gave so freely" to everyone around her.

Map of where the fatal stabbings occurred: