Man accused of starting Spokane wildfire served prison time in Arizona for killing his father

The Brief Aaron Farinacci, 37, is accused of starting the Old Trails Fire near Spokane, Washington. It is one of three wildfires that have burned hundreds of homes and more than 10,000 acres with zero containment. Farinacci was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison after shooting and killing his father during a 2010 argument in Mesa, Arizona. Authorities arrested Farinacci the day of the wildfire and released him while building their case, noting he is not suspected in other state fires.



A man accused of setting a wildfire near Spokane previously served time in Arizona for manslaughter. Aaron Farinacci, 37, is accused of setting the Old Trails Fire, one of three fires burning near Spokane.

What we know:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Farinacci was arrested on August 3 at his home in Spokane. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree arson.

The Old Trails Fire started on Saturday and has burned hundreds of structures. It is one of three fires burning in Spokane, where more than 10,000 acres have burned in total with no containment. Investigators do not believe Farinacci is a suspect in any other fires burning across the state.

A partially melted street sign sits in front of a burned-out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

According to a Mesa police release from 2010, Farinacci was arguing with his parents about doing the dishes when he shot and killed his father. He then shot himself, but survived. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Aaron Farinacci in a 2010 mugshot. (Arizona Department of Corrections)