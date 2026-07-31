Man forced 15-year-old into 'housewife' role, got her pregnant and tortured her inside Phoenix apartment: Cops

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The Brief David Ruvalcaba, 26, was arrested in north Phoenix after allegedly sexually abusing and torturing a young girl while keeping her isolated in his apartment for over a year. The victim was hospitalized with 50+ injuries after Ruvalcaba allegedly strangled her unconscious and beat her up to 60 times with a glass liquor bottle during a 12-hour assault. Phoenix police took Ruvalcaba into custody following a foot pursuit into his unit, where he had reportedly racked a handgun behind his closed door as officers knocked.



If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

PHOENIX - A 26-year-old Phoenix man is behind bars after court documents reveal he allegedly held a high-school girl against her will, beat her with a glass bottle dozens of times and got her pregnant when she was just 16 years old.

What we know:

David Jorge Ruvalcaba was arrested Thursday afternoon at his north Phoenix apartment complex near Cave Creek Road. He faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, sexual conduct with a minor and resisting arrest.

The backstory:

According to court records, the investigation began on July 27 when police responded to Banner Thunderbird Hospital regarding a 17-year-old victim receiving medical treatment. A forensic nurse exam documented over 50 injuries across her face, arms, back and legs, alongside clear signs of strangulation. The victim told detectives that during a nearly 12-hour ordeal spanning July 25 and July 26, Ruvalcaba struck her 50 to 60 times with a glass alcohol bottle and choked her until she lost consciousness multiple times inside his home.

Court records detail a timeline dating back to January 2025, when the victim was 15 years old and enrolled in 10th grade. Investigators say Ruvalcaba, who is roughly a decade older than the victim, entered into a relationship with her after meeting through mutual friends. The victim lived with Ruvalcaba for about a year, during which she reported ongoing sexual abuse, an unwanted pregnancy that resulted in an abortion in May 2026, and recorded phone calls where Ruvalcaba made controlling and coercive statements.

What they're saying:

"He told her he was already in love with her, so he might as well keep her," police said. "She was basically a housewife at this time."

The arrest:

Officers with the Black Mountain Precinct’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team tracked Ruvalcaba to his home on July 30. Police initially tried to lure him outside by knocking on his door and claiming someone had struck his truck in the parking lot. A plainclothes officer reported hearing the distinct sound of a gun being racked inside the apartment during a second attempt. Ruvalcaba later stepped outside, spotted uniformed officers wearing police vests and allegedly fled back up a staircase into his unit. Officers pursued him inside, took him into custody and recovered a handgun found near the suspect.

What's next:

Ruvalcaba was booked into a Maricopa County jail, where he remains in custody on a $250,000 bond as he awaits his next court appearance on Aug. 6.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.