Teen dad accused of abandoning baby in 91-degree Phoenix apartment — with nothing but 'rancid milk'

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The Brief Andre L. Farris Jr., 19, was arrested on felony child abuse charges after allegedly abandoning his 10-month-old daughter inside a Phoenix apartment. Maintenance workers found the infant restrained in a stroller inside the 91-degree unit, which had open windows, no air conditioning and only a bottle of spoiled milk within reach. The baby was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital for evaluation, where officers arrested Farris when he arrived at the medical center hours later.



A 19-year-old Phoenix father is facing felony child abuse charges after police say he left his 10-month-old daughter alone inside a sweltering, 91-degree apartment with no air conditioning and only a bottle of "rancid" milk.

What we know:

Andre L. Farris Jr. was arrested on July 29 after maintenance workers made the discovery inside an apartment unit near 7th Street and Grovers Avenue in north Phoenix. Farris was booked into the Maricopa County jail system on suspicion of intentional child abuse, punishable by three to 35 years in prison.

The backstory:

According to court documents, apartment maintenance technicians entered the Sonoran Flats apartment unit and found the infant restrained inside a stroller. The apartment's windows were left open, the air conditioning was turned off and the indoor temperature had reached 91 degrees Fahrenheit.

Investigating officers noted that the baby was left without access to food or water. The only item within the child's reach was a baby bottle containing "approximately a quarter-inch of rancid milk."

Police officers remained on scene at the apartment for nearly two hours after arriving, but Farris did not return to the residence during that time.

Dig deeper:

Emergency crews transported the baby to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation. Farris eventually arrived at the hospital later that day, where officers immediately took him into custody.

Apartment management confirmed to police that Farris was the registered tenant on the lease, and family members verified that he is the biological father of the infant.

What's next:

Farris remained in jail Thursday on a $25,000 bond. He'll be back in front of a judge on Aug. 5.

Map of where officers found the abandoned baby: