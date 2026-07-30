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SRP completes $2.5 million Gilbert Road Pipeline project

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gilbert
Published July 30, 2026 2:26 PM MST
Published July 30, 2026 2:26 PM MST
SRP new water pipeline improves Valley water distribution
SRP new water pipeline improves Valley water distribution

SRP new water pipeline improves Valley water distribution

SRP is unveiling a new multi-million-dollar pipeline in Gilbert designed to improve water distribution and secure the Valley's water future amid ongoing drought conditions. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo reports. 

The Brief

    • The Salt River Project has officially opened the new 3.5-mile-long Gilbert Road Pipeline after five years of work.
    • The $2.5 million project transports 20,000 gallons of water per minute from south of the Salt River to the Arizona Canal.
    • The pipeline provides increased flexibility and reliability to deliver water to Arizona homes and businesses during long-term drought conditions.

GILBERT, Ariz. - A new, multimillion dollar project to help supply water to Valley residents when conditions are extra dry is officially complete.

"Emotional can't even describe it," said Sharon Morris with the Salt River Project (SRP). "This was really a labor of love across the company, across the Salt River Project."

Big picture view:

The $2.5 million Gilbert Road Pipeline project moves water from south of the Salt River to the Arizona Canal, giving SRP the flexibility to deliver water to more Arizona homes and businesses when water supply is low.

"The issue really is, is just like everywhere in the Southwest, we're dealing with long-term drought," said Leslie Meyers, Associate General Manager For Water at SRP. "So, our purpose with building the Gilbert Road Pipeline is to provide flexibility, reliability, and resiliency in our water delivery system."

The 3.5-mile-long pipeline can transport 20,000 gallons of water per minute to the canals, which follow the original pathways created by the first people on this land.

 "We don't have Chief Sitting Bull or Geronimo to point to, but one of the things that our ancestors were known for was developing canal systems through this whole valley," said Martin Harvier, president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Dig deeper:

The project also includes the installation of the Granite Underground Storage Project, allowing cities to store underground water and recover it when it is needed most.

"This is a great project that's going to help us deliver water to the cities that are north of the Salt River," Meyers said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Sharon Morris, Leslie Meyers of SRP, and Martin Harvier of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

GilbertDroughtNews