Child hospitalized after they were found in above-ground pool: Rural Metro
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with Rural Metro say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were found in a backyard pool.
What we know:
The incident reportedly unfolded near Signal Butte Road and University Drive. Rural Metro officials say a call came in after 12:00 p.m. about a child who was found in an above-ground pool in a home's backyard.
Officials say the child had no pulse and was not breathing when they were found, but when the child was taken to a nearby hospital, crews were able to get the child's pulse back.
According to a separate statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from officials with Rural Metro, and from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.