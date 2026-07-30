Child hospitalized after they were found in above-ground pool: Rural Metro

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The Brief A three-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were found in a backyard above-ground pool. The incident unfolded near Signal Butte Road and University Drive.



Officials with Rural Metro say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were found in a backyard pool.

What we know:

The incident reportedly unfolded near Signal Butte Road and University Drive. Rural Metro officials say a call came in after 12:00 p.m. about a child who was found in an above-ground pool in a home's backyard.

Officials say the child had no pulse and was not breathing when they were found, but when the child was taken to a nearby hospital, crews were able to get the child's pulse back.

According to a separate statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Area where the incident happened