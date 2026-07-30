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Child hospitalized after they were found in above-ground pool: Rural Metro

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maricopa County
Updated July 30, 2026 4:34 PM MST Published July 30, 2026 3:17 PM MST
article

A child was found in an above-ground pool on July 30, 2026, and was rushed to the hospital.

The Brief

    • A three-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were found in a backyard above-ground pool.
    • The incident unfolded near Signal Butte Road and University Drive.

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with Rural Metro say a three-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were found in a backyard pool.

What we know:

The incident reportedly unfolded near Signal Butte Road and University Drive. Rural Metro officials say a call came in after 12:00 p.m. about a child who was found in an above-ground pool in a home's backyard.

Officials say the child had no pulse and was not breathing when they were found, but when the child was taken to a nearby hospital, crews were able to get the child's pulse back.

According to a separate statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from officials with Rural Metro, and from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Maricopa CountyNews