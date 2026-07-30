Robot delivery gone wrong: ASU worker says food-toting rover ran her down on campus in new lawsuit

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The Brief An Arizona State University parking attendant has filed a lawsuit against Starship Technologies after an autonomous food delivery robot allegedly struck and injured her on the Tempe campus. Court documents say the delivery rover suddenly reversed without warning as the attendant walked behind it, knocking the 73-year-old violently to the ground. The suit claims the company operated a defective device during campus product testing and failed to yield to a pedestrian, seeking damages for her ongoing injuries and medical expenses.



An elderly parking attendant at Arizona State University is suing autonomous delivery maker Starship Technologies after one of its food delivery rovers allegedly backed into her and knocked her to the ground, according to a new lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

What we know:

Trudy Perez filed the personal injury complaint alleging strict product liability and negligence following the incident on the Tempe campus. The lawsuit claims the six-wheeled autonomous robot suddenly reversed without warning, causing "severe, debilitating and permanent injuries" that required ongoing medical treatment.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Sept. 22, 2023, near the East Lemon Street entrance of the Apache Boulevard Parking Structure. Perez, 73 years old at the time, was working as a parking attendant when the Starship delivery device crossed in front of her. As Perez tried to walk behind the machine, the suit claims the robot abruptly reversed course and struck her in the lower leg, sending her violently to the ground.

The lawsuit alleges that Starship Technologies was using the ASU campus as a testing ground to develop and refine its autonomous driving technology. Attorneys for Perez argue that the machine's self-driving software and sensors were in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition at the time of the collision.

Dig deeper:

Under Arizona state law, companies operating personal delivery devices must have an agent who actively monitors and can exercise physical control over the vehicle. The complaint names both Starship and an unnamed remote operator, alleging the handler either failed to intervene as Perez walked nearby or actively steered the device backward into her path. Additionally, the suit claims the company violated traffic safety statutes by failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian.

Perez is seeking general and special damages for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Attorneys Michael Golato and Chandra Lehn of Vrana Law Firm filed the suit on her behalf.

Map of where the 2023 incident occurred: