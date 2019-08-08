'Smart' diapers alert you when your baby is wet

Diapers have already become so advanced. Some have blue lines that indicate if they're wet. Now Pampers is introducing a new line of diapers called Lumi. You'll be able to get real-time alerts sent to your phone, wherever you are, updating you about your baby's sleep and if your baby's diaper is wet.

House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke

House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke

In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."

Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook

The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.