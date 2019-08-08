Sarasota sheriff warns parents about 15 apps that could be used to target children
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office made headlines last year when it released a list of apps that could put children at risk of being targeted by predators. Now the sheriff's office has added more apps parents should watch out for on their kids' phones.
Lawmaker says TAPS Act can stop future massacres
Two American atrocities in the space of two days.
Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'
An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on "drag queen advocates," violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.
‘The loneliest generation': 22 percent of millennials say they have ‘no friends,' according to study
Loneliness seems to be a defining factor of the millennial generation.
Twitter users post hilarious conversations with their ‘number neighbor'
The latest Twitter trend where people are texting their "number neighbor" is making for some funny and sometimes rude interactions.
'Smart' diapers alert you when your baby is wet
Diapers have already become so advanced. Some have blue lines that indicate if they're wet. Now Pampers is introducing a new line of diapers called Lumi. You'll be able to get real-time alerts sent to your phone, wherever you are, updating you about your baby's sleep and if your baby's diaper is wet.
Border Patrol boss joined Facebook page to read staff posts
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers so she could read what her personnel thought about her, and said she knew little about the group.
Lawyer: Doctor says Arizona mom accused of child abuse is incompetent to stand trial
A lawyer for a Maricopa woman accused of abusing five of her seven adopted children says her competency to stand trial is in question.
Twitter outraged after Forever 21 puts Atkins diet bars in online orders
Many Twitter users were upset that the bars not only came across as fat-shaming, but had the potential to dangerously trigger people who are struggling with or recovering from eating disorders.
Facebook let thousands of kids join chats with unauthorized users
A design flaw in Facebook's Messenger Kids app allowed children to enter group chats with unauthorized strangers.
UPS adds pickup spots at retailers, seeks to fly more drones
United Parcel Service Inc. is responding to the growth in online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery by seeking to expand its drone deliveries and adding thousands of new spots where customers can pick up packages.
Neutrogena light therapy acne masks recalled for potential risk of eye injury
Neutrogena has recalled its Light Therapy Acne Mask and Activator for a “theoretical risk of eye injury,” the company said in a statement.
The proud 'children of Apollo'
What would it be like to have your dad spend months in space, walk on the moon, or man Mission Control?
Lawmakers call on FBI, FTC to investigate FaceApp
The viral popularity of FaceApp is prompting calls on Capitol Hill for a federal investigation.
Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, will have his own space shot soon
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday his spaceship has just a few more test flights before he jumps on board for the first tourist trip.
House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke
In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."
Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy
Just over one week after denouncing Nike and its decision to pull a shoe that features the Betsy Ross flag, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the shoemaker to the state.
Twitter gradually comes back online after hour-long outage
Twitter experienced widespread outages Thursday on both mobile and web platforms.