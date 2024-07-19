Tech outage felt around the world; sad update in missing woman search | Nightly Roundup

Global tech glitch; theft indictment | Nightly Roundup
From a tech outage that was felt around the world to what a man is accused of doing at Phoenix area home improvement stores, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a botched cybersecurity update that impacted people around the world to the search for a woman that has ended on a tragic note, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 19, 2024.
1. Sad update in missing woman case
A woman who went missing in Phoenix after allegedly receiving messages from a stalker was identified as a woman found dead in a car nearly two weeks ago.
2. A tech outage felt around the world
Growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta have been reported. Here's what Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said about the issue.
3. Phoenix not spared from global tech outage impact
The tech outage on July 19 had a global reach, and Phoenix was not spared from its impact.
4. Man indicted for allegedly stealing from home improvement stores
A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from Valley Home Depot stores over a two-year period has been indicted.
5. A new best fast food restaurant for America
After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (July 19-22)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 7/19/2024
We are expecting a really hot Saturday for the Valley.