Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:05 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:11 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tech outage felt around the world; sad update in missing woman search | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 19, 2024 7:01pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Global tech glitch; theft indictment | Nightly Roundup

From a tech outage that was felt around the world to what a man is accused of doing at Phoenix area home improvement stores, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a botched cybersecurity update that impacted people around the world to the search for a woman that has ended on a tragic note, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 19, 2024.

1. Sad update in missing woman case

Featured

Missing woman identified as 1 of 2 people found dead in west Phoenix parking lot
article

Missing woman identified as 1 of 2 people found dead in west Phoenix parking lot

A woman who went missing in Phoenix after allegedly receiving messages from a stalker was identified as a woman found dead in a car nearly two weeks ago.

2. A tech outage felt around the world

Featured

Major global outage hits airlines, banks, and businesses
article

Major global outage hits airlines, banks, and businesses

Growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta have been reported. Here's what Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said about the issue.

3. Phoenix not spared from global tech outage impact

Featured

Global tech outage: Phoenix area felt impact from botched cybersecurity update
article

Global tech outage: Phoenix area felt impact from botched cybersecurity update

The tech outage on July 19 had a global reach, and Phoenix was not spared from its impact.

4. Man indicted for allegedly stealing from home improvement stores

Featured

Man accused of stealing nearly $60K worth of construction equipment from Arizona Home Depot stores
article

Man accused of stealing nearly $60K worth of construction equipment from Arizona Home Depot stores

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from Valley Home Depot stores over a two-year period has been indicted.

5. A new best fast food restaurant for America

Featured

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
article

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (July 19-22)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 7/19/2024

We are expecting a really hot Saturday for the Valley.