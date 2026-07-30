Nancy Guthrie: 'Complex' DNA analysis underway as search nears 6-month mark, sheriff says

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The Brief Saturday, August 1, will mark six months since authorities say Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says "complex and time-intensive" DNA analysis is underway and investigators "remain committed to finding Nancy." A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.



This weekend will mark six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home, and investigators say "complex and time-intensive" analysis of DNA and digital evidence in the case continues.

What they're saying:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on July 30, saying that a task force of investigators "remain committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family."

Full statement from the sheriff's department

"The Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing. A task force of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI remains committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family.

The analysis of DNA and digital evidence has been underway for the past six months. This work is complex and time-intensive, but investigators continue to pursue every credible lead.

As Savannah Guthrie recently said, it is never too late to do the right thing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help bring this case to a resolution.

Those with credible information that may assist investigators should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME. Callers to 88-CRIME may remain anonymous."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Dig deeper:

Since Guthrie's disappearance, several media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes. TMZ says they've received several emails, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities say she was taken from her Tucson-area home. Photos from Nancy's doorbell camera showed a masked man on the morning of her disappearance. (Pima County Sheriff's Dept.)

On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

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What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: