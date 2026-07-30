Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 AM MST, Coconino County

Nancy Guthrie: 'Complex' DNA analysis underway as search nears 6-month mark, sheriff says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nancy Guthrie
Updated July 30, 2026 7:12 AM MST Published July 30, 2026 7:07 AM MST
article

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos & Nancy Guthrie

The Brief

    • Saturday, August 1, will mark six months since authorities say Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home.
    • The Pima County Sheriff's Department says "complex and time-intensive" DNA analysis is underway and investigators "remain committed to finding Nancy."
    • A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.

TUCSON, Ariz. - This weekend will mark six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home, and investigators say "complex and time-intensive" analysis of DNA and digital evidence in the case continues.

What they're saying:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on July 30, saying that a task force of investigators "remain committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family."

Full statement from the sheriff's department

"The Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing. A task force of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI remains committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family.

The analysis of DNA and digital evidence has been underway for the past six months. This work is complex and time-intensive, but investigators continue to pursue every credible lead.

As Savannah Guthrie recently said, it is never too late to do the right thing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help bring this case to a resolution.

Those with credible information that may assist investigators should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME. Callers to 88-CRIME may remain anonymous."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church. 

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mothers return in new video
Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mothers return in new video

Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mothers return in new video

Savannah Guthrie released a new video on July 27, pleading for the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Dig deeper:

Since Guthrie's disappearance, several media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes. TMZ says they've received several emails, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities say she was taken from her Tucson-area home. Photos from Nancy's doorbell camera showed a masked man on the morning of her disappearance. (Pima County Sheriff's Dept.)

On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

Related

Nancy Guthrie: California man pleads guilty to sending 'imposter ransom demand'
article

Nancy Guthrie: California man pleads guilty to sending 'imposter ransom demand'

A California man who authorities say sent an "imposter ransom demand" to Nancy Guthrie's family members pleaded guilty to charges on Thursday.

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from an X post by the Pima County Sheriff's Office on July 30, 2026, and previous FOX 10 reports on the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy GuthrieMissing PersonsTucsonNews