Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert

'Help us find her': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nancy Guthrie
Updated July 27, 2026 12:12 PM MST Published July 27, 2026 11:15 AM MST
Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mother's return in new video
Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mother's return in new video

Savannah Guthrie pleads for her mother's return in new video

Savannah Guthrie released a new video on July 27, pleading for the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The Brief

    • Savannah Guthrie posted a new video to her Instagram account on July 27, issuing a new plea in the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
    • Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly six months. She was last seen on Jan. 31 and authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home.
    • A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the Nancy Guthrie case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's been nearly six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home and on Monday, her daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, posted a new video to social media, pleading for her mother's alleged kidnappers to "do the right thing" and "bring the situation to an end."

"Tell us where to look for her"

What they're saying:

On July 27, Savannah took to her Instagram account, once again pleading for her mother's return:

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her, feel that hole in our hearts.

The world can be a cruel and unforming place, and I know you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you, begging you to do the right thing now, make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end, for all of us, no matter where we've been or what we've done. I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church. 

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Related

Nancy Guthrie video may have been erased after FBI kept out for days, director says
article

Nancy Guthrie video may have been erased after FBI kept out for days, director says

FBI Director Kash Patel says the four-day delay before his agency was allowed into the Nancy Guthrie abduction case likely cost investigators crucial Nest camera footage that was on the verge of permanent deletion.

Dig deeper:

Since Guthrie's disappearance, several media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes. TMZ says they've received several emails, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie: Man pleads guilty in fake note case
Nancy Guthrie: Man pleads guilty in fake note case

Nancy Guthrie: Man pleads guilty in fake note case

A California man has pleaded guilty to writing a fake ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case.

On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from an Instagram post by Savannah Guthrie on July 27, 2026, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Nancy GuthrieMissing PersonsTucsonNews