'Help us find her': Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for Nancy Guthrie

The Brief Savannah Guthrie posted a new video to her Instagram account on July 27, issuing a new plea in the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly six months. She was last seen on Jan. 31 and authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the Nancy Guthrie case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



It's been nearly six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home and on Monday, her daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, posted a new video to social media, pleading for her mother's alleged kidnappers to "do the right thing" and "bring the situation to an end."

"Tell us where to look for her"

What they're saying:

On July 27, Savannah took to her Instagram account, once again pleading for her mother's return:

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her, feel that hole in our hearts.

The world can be a cruel and unforming place, and I know you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you, begging you to do the right thing now, make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end, for all of us, no matter where we've been or what we've done. I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Since Guthrie's disappearance, several media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes. TMZ says they've received several emails, including one that they said was a "highly sophisticated" demand seeking bitcoin. TMZ added that all notes they received were sent to the FBI.

On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her safe recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: