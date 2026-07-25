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Hiker found 'beyond resuscitative measures' on South Mountain

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
South Mountain
Published July 25, 2026 8:45 PM MST
Published July 25, 2026 8:45 PM MST
Dead body found on South Mountain
Dead body found on South Mountain

Dead body found on South Mountain

A man was found "obviously dead," on a trail on South Mountain. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has the latest following the recovery.

The Brief

    • A man was found dead near National Trail on South Mountain on Saturday evening.
    • Officers and rescuers hiked to the location and found a man who was obviously deceased and beyond resuscitative measures.
    • No immediate signs of foul play were reported,

PHOENIX - A hiker was found "beyond resuscitative measures" on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Police said they received a call of a possible dead body near National Trail at around 5:12 p.m.  Rescue crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to South Mountain for reports of a person not moving at around 7:15 p.m. on July 25. 

A man was found "obviously deceased," after officers searched the area. According to Phoenix Fire, "rescuers were able to hike to the patient who was unfortunately beyond resuscitative measures." 

No immediate signs of foul play were reported.

 

What we don't know:

The cause of death, and the events leading up to the body being found, remain unknown. 

What's next:

Police said fire crews will be needed to help recover the man's body. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. 

The Source: This information was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Fire Department.

South MountainNews