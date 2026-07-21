PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted in Globe as monsoon storms continue

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A funnel cloud was seen in Globe, Arizona on July 21, 2026. Photo courtesy of Brandon Komar

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud was spotted in Globe on Tuesday afternoon. Viewer photos captured the July 21 funnel cloud near Hill and Cottonwood streets, though no touchdown was confirmed. Heavy rainfall and flood watches remain active across parts of the High Country, eastern Arizona, and southeastern Arizona.



The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud was spotted in Globe on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Komar, a FOX 10 Phoenix viewer, sent in several photos of the July 21 funnel cloud. He took the photos near Hill and Cottonwood streets.

What they're saying:

"Scattered strong T-Storms have developed near Globe. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the primary hazards. Additionally, there was a brief funnel cloud has been observed south of Miami," NWS said at 3:16 p.m. on X.

Touchdown was not confirmed.

Big picture view:

Following strong storms with heavy rain throughout the state all day Monday, another round of storms is happening throughout the day Tuesday.

Thunderstorms will produce heavy rain that may trigger flooding in parts of the High Country, eastern Arizona, and even southeastern Arizona. Flood watches are in place for those areas, with the potential for creeks, streams, and rivers to overrun and low-lying, flood-prone areas to flood.

Click here for the latest on the storms.