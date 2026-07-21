Zoom calls with 'pedos': Phoenix man gets 8 years for running virtual CSAM ring

The Brief A 37-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse materials. Investigators say Christopher Murphy used encrypted messaging apps and hosted Zoom calls with other online abusers to build a massive collection of illegal files. In addition to his 100-month prison sentence, Murphy must serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.



A Phoenix man is heading to federal prison for more than eight years after using Zoom calls and hidden chat apps to trade thousands of child pornography images with other online predators.

What we know:

Christopher Murphy, 37, was sentenced Tuesday in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom to 100 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in March to distributing child pornography.

The backstory:

According to court records, Murphy used encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Telegram to collect and trade explicit images, including content involving "extremely young children," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Investigators say he took his actions a step further by hosting and joining Zoom video meetings specifically to connect with other self-described "pedos." During those live calls, participants would view and exchange child sexual abuse materials together.

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Dig deeper:

When federal agents searched Murphy's electronic devices, they uncovered thousands of illegal photos and videos. FBI investigators also recovered chat logs where Murphy openly discussed building his "collection" of child pornography. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and prosecuted through the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.