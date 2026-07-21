Zoom calls with 'pedos': Phoenix man gets 8 years for running virtual CSAM ring

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Parker Valley
15
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:25 PM MST until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Pima County, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:02 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:30 PM MDT until TUE 7:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:14 PM MST until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:32 PM MST until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Gila County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:33 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:53 PM MST until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Tonto Basin, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:26 PM MST until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami

Zoom calls with 'pedos': Phoenix man gets 8 years for running virtual CSAM ring

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 21, 2026 3:58 PM MST
Published July 21, 2026 3:58 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse materials.
    • Investigators say Christopher Murphy used encrypted messaging apps and hosted Zoom calls with other online abusers to build a massive collection of illegal files.
    • In addition to his 100-month prison sentence, Murphy must serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

WASHINGTON - A Phoenix man is heading to federal prison for more than eight years after using Zoom calls and hidden chat apps to trade thousands of child pornography images with other online predators.

What we know:

Christopher Murphy, 37, was sentenced Tuesday in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom to 100 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in March to distributing child pornography.

The backstory:

According to court records, Murphy used encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Telegram to collect and trade explicit images, including content involving "extremely young children," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Investigators say he took his actions a step further by hosting and joining Zoom video meetings specifically to connect with other self-described "pedos." During those live calls, participants would view and exchange child sexual abuse materials together.

Featured

35-year-old posing as 17 had sex with young girl 50+ times and posted the videos to Reddit: Scottsdale PD
article

35-year-old posing as 17 had sex with young girl 50+ times and posted the videos to Reddit: Scottsdale PD

Keith Schaper allegedly groomed a 13-year-old girl he met online, having sex with her more than 50 times after she turned 15. Police say he recorded some of their encounters and uploaded the videos to Reddit, while also showing the teen how to smoke meth.

Dig deeper:

When federal agents searched Murphy's electronic devices, they uncovered thousands of illegal photos and videos. FBI investigators also recovered chat logs where Murphy openly discussed building his "collection" of child pornography. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and prosecuted through the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the United States Department of Justice.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews