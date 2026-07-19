Arizona STEM education grants: SRP opens registration for free teacher workshops

article

The Brief Registration has officially opened for Salt River Project's free science, technology, engineering, and math workshops tailored for kindergarten through 12th-grade educators. The four-hour sessions deliver hands-on training to enhance classroom instruction across critical scientific topics such as energy, magnetism, and electricity. Teachers completing a workshop receive a $400 grant from Salt River Project to eliminate personal spending on classroom lesson materials.



While the Salt River Project powers up Arizona, the company is also empowering teachers.

What we know:

Registration is now open for Salt River Project's free workshops for teachers happening throughout the fall. The four-hour session teaches kindergarten through 12th-grade educators lessons to enhance their science, technology, engineering, and math instruction, focusing on hands-on activities to teach topics like energy, magnetism, and electricity.

Big picture view:

Salt River Project Community Activation Strategist Tori Galbreath explained the broader vision behind the educational program. "We know supporting teachers also impacts students, the classrooms, which then impacts the future workforce of Arizona," Galbreath said.

With more than 30 years in the classroom, teacher Nancy Quinlan says the hands-on workshops stand out. Quinlan recalled her first experience with the program, stating, "I signed up for a workshop, I went to my first one, and I got hooked."

The program delivers instructional value that stays with participants, according to educators who have utilized the resources. "It's high quality and that's what makes a difference. That's what SRP does for us," Quinlan said.

What they're saying:

The specialized training leaves her feeling energized. "I feel like I'm a better teacher because I've been able to take what I've learned in those workshops, back to my classrooms and use those lessons with my students," Quinlan said.

Why you should care:

The workshops bring back not just the knowledge but the lesson itself, thanks to a $400 grant from the Salt River Project after completing the workshop.

"We know that teachers traditionally spend their own funds to help impact their class, so we know this little bit can go a long way," Galbreath said.

Dig deeper:

Teachers use the money to buy the lesson materials for students, addressing a widespread reality in the education system. "I don't know any teacher who has not used their own money in their classroom. That is a given," Quinlan said.

What you can do:

Any Arizona kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher is eligible for the workshop. Educators can sign up for their grade level's workshop on Salt River Project's website, and spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.