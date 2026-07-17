Louis Emerson House: ASU drops eminent domain case involving historic Phoenix property

The Brief Arizona State University said it has dropped its legal battle against the historic Louis Emerson House in downtown Phoenix. The 124-year-old home was facing demolition or relocation to clear space for a new $200 million medical school campus. A petition to save the property gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, and homeowner Robert Young credits public support and special envoy John Rich with helping secure the university's reversal.



Arizona State University said it has withdrawn its eminent domain case against the historic Louis Emerson House in Downtown Phoenix, ending a legal fight that had threatened the 124-year-old home with demolition or relocation to make way for a new medical school campus.

The backstory:

The fight to save the Louis Emerson House began long before Rich became involved.

The home, which has stood at the corner of Fourth Street and Pierce for 124 years - longer than Arizona has been a state - had already been moved once in its history. A petition to preserve the property gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, reflecting widespread community support for keeping the landmark intact.

What we know:

ASU had filed an eminent domain lawsuit to acquire the property as part of plans for a $200 million medical school campus. On Friday, the university announced it was reversing course.

In a statement, an ASU spokesperson said:

"ASU has been working toward a resolution with the Emerson House in downtown Phoenix, a house that sits next to land being developed for the headquarters of ASU Health. To honor the homeowner’s desires, the university has agreed to withdraw its court proceedings and allow the house to remain. The plans for the ASU Health site will be revised accordingly."

The decision means the Louis Emerson House, located at Fourth Street and Pierce, will remain standing after over a month of uncertainty. Homeowner Robert Young told us over the phone that he was prepared to continue fighting the case in court, with a hearing scheduled for September, before learning the university had decided to withdraw its legal action.

What they're saying:

Barry Schwartz, who has lived in the Louis Emerson House for eight years, said he learned the news during a phone call Friday morning.

"I was taken aback for a minute and just really shocked," Schwartz said. "Worrying about what the next day leads to and then what happens now – so it’s a big big relief."

Historic preservation advocates welcomed the decision. Erik Ryden of Preserve Phoenix said the effort to save the home became a community-driven cause.

"We did see it as a David versus Goliath thing" Ryden said. "But by establishing a strong connection to a property, to the community, that balance starts to come into focus that there is a public good to saving our history"

Young said he believes country music singer John Rich, who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump as a special envoy for American landowners, played a key role in the university's decision. Young said he does not know how Rich learned about his situation, but said he is grateful for his support.

Dig deeper:

In a July 10 press release, the United States Department of Agriculture wrote that Rich's role would be to advocate for farmers, ranchers, and private landowners, and help protect their rights.

Rich posted a video to X on Friday, saying he had personally contacted ASU President Michael Crow.

"I reached out to Dr. Crow the president of Arizona State University, we had a couple of conversations," Rich said in the video. "To Dr. Crow’s credit and ASU’s credit, they said if Mr. Young wants to keep his home he absolutely can."

What's next:

Schwartz said there are many ideas for the property's future, but preserving the home was always the top priority.

"This has an unlimited amount of character," Schwartz said. "It's history. It's the foundation of a downtown Phoenix. And you can't erase that."