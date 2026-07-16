Phoenix man allegedly choked neighbor to death over 'stolen' car keys later found in his own pocket

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The Brief Phoenix resident Josiah Mahape is being held on a $1 million bond for allegedly murdering his neighbor during a dispute over a rental car. Police discovered the missing rental car keys inside Mahape's own pants pocket after he reportedly confessed to the fatal confrontation.



A 28-year-old Phoenix man is being held on a $1 million cash bond after allegedly choking his neighbor to death during a drunken dispute over a missing rental car.

What we know:

Newly released court documents detail the violent confrontation that left 40-year-old George Fuentes dead in his apartment near 38th Street and McDowell Road early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Josiah Aries Mahape, allegedly confessed to holding Fuentes in a fatal chokehold, mistakenly believing the victim had taken his rental car keys — which police later found in Mahape’s own pants pocket.

Timeline:

According to Maricopa County Superior Court documents, the incident began unfolding around 3:45 a.m. on July 15 when Mahape’s former coworker called 911. The coworker reported receiving a phone call from Mahape, who allegedly confessed he had just choked and killed someone over a dispute involving a rental car. The coworker told police Mahape had been drinking heavily since being recently fired.

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When Phoenix Police officers arrived at the apartment complex and knocked on the door of the victim's unit, they saw a man in a camouflage shirt run and escape through a rear window, shattering the glass. Inside, officers found Fuentes face down on a bed, unresponsive and showing signs of rigor mortis. No obvious signs of trauma were observed on his body, though an orange folding box cutter was found on the bed near him.

Mahape fled the scene on foot but surrendered to police nearby after officers reached him by phone, according to court documents. Before turning himself in, Mahape allegedly abandoned his cellphone in a storm drain.

Dig deeper:

During a police interview, authorities say Mahape admitted he and Fuentes had met earlier in the day and spent hours drinking together. He claimed he became enraged after returning from a highly intoxicated trip to the airport and finding his rental car missing. Mahape confronted Fuentes at his apartment, sparking a physical fight that moved from the front door into the bedroom. After Fuentes allegedly threatened Mahape's wife and children, Mahape placed him in a left-arm chokehold for two to three minutes until he stopped struggling. Mahape admitted to police he knew a chokehold could kill someone but claimed he was too scared to call for help.

In The Courtroom...:

Mahape has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. On Thursday, a judge set his bond at $1 million cash. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 22 and July 24.

Map of the area where the incident happened: