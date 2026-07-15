Man jumps from window after alleged fight turns deadly in Phoenix

The Brief Police responded to a call of a fight at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found one man leaving and another unconscious inside. They later confirmed he was dead. The suspect was taken into custody.



A suspect is in custody following an alleged fight turned deadly at a Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

On July 15, around 3:43 a.m. officers responded to a call near 36th Street and McDowell Road for reports of a fight.

They found a man jumping out of an apartment window and another man unresponsive inside. The victim was found injured, but Phoenix Fire later confirmed the man had died.

The suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect. They have not said what led up to the alleged fight and the cause of the man's death.

What's next:

Detectives are still interviewing and gathering evidence for the investigation.

FOX 10 will provide an update as new information comes in.