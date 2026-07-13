Arizona monsoon season brings Category 3 dust storm to Phoenix

The Brief The first major dust storm of the Arizona monsoon season brought low visibility, rain, and 39 mph wind gusts to Phoenix and surrounding areas on Sunday night. The massive weather event stretched almost from Mexico up to Buckeye, dropping visibility on major freeways and triggering automated dust detection sensors on I-10. ASU researchers classified the system as a Category 3 event out of 5 dust storm, noting that experts measure these events only after they occur to learn more about their severity.



Monsoon season is officially underway in Arizona. Drivers in and around Phoenix encountered a wall of heavy dust, rain, and wind gusts experts say were up to 39 mph when the storm came through on July 12.

What they're saying:

"You had visibility that was definitely lowered across much of Loop 202, I-10, kind of west side," said Ryan Heintzman, a teaching professor at the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning at ASU.

Storm chaser and photographer Mike Olbinski was near the Casa Grande area when the dust rolled in. While it wasn’t the craziest storm he’s covered, he says its size was impressive.

"In actuality, it extended almost all the way from Mexico up to where we were by Gila Bend and into Phoenix and Buckeye. So the size and scope of it was pretty wild yesterday," Olbinski said.

Massive haboob sweeps over downtown Phoenix on July 12.

What we know:

ASU researchers recently launched a dust storm scale to classify the storms' severity. ASU teaching professor Ryan Heintzman says the July 12 storm was a Category 3 event out of 5, bringing four hours of high dust and 39 mph wind gusts.

"So it was a pretty moderately strong event. We don't have these too often," Heintzman said.

Local perspective:

The conditions automatically activated the Arizona Department of Transportation's (ADOT) dust detection system on the most vulnerable section of I-10. Sensors worked as planned, reducing speed limits to 45 mph and slowing down drivers.

What you can do:

But ADOT says the best thing you can do in a dust storm is not drive in one at all.

"If you find yourself in one, pull off the road. Turn off your engine. Turn off your lights. Take your foot off the brake. Wait it out," said ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff.

Dig deeper:

Unlike hurricane classifications, the category measurement of a dust storm is only released after the storm occurs, not beforehand. So the hours and days after these storms are when experts learn the most about them.

To learn more about ASU's dust storm scale, click here.