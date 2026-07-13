Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Some Arizona consumers turn to local farms

The Brief An outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a severe digestive illness caused by a parasite, has spread to dozens of states, including Arizona. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still investigating the source, but past outbreaks of the infection have been linked to imported fresh produce. Amid the outbreak, some Arizona residents are turning to locally grown produce at farms in Gilbert to reduce the steps between harvest and consumption.



As cases of an intense digestive sickness continue to spread across the country, some are turning to locally grown produce.

While no cause has been determined yet for what is causing the cyclosporiasis outbreak, it is making some think a little more about where they buy their food.

Why you should care:

The illness, caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, can lead to weeks of gastrointestinal illness.

Doctors say symptoms can include loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting that may last for weeks — sometimes as long as a month — but one symptom is considered the hallmark of the infection.

"The explosive diarrhea is really hallmark," said Dr. Natasha Bhuyan of One Medical.

Health officials say dozens of states are investigating cases of cyclosporiasis, including Arizona, where 10 cases have been reported.

Featured article

Local perspective:

Kelly Saxer of Agritopia walks around the farm in Gilbert, and shows off what is growing right now.

"We've got honeydew melons here see a few," Saxer said. "This time of year, so the shaded ones are the best ones."

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a parasite that attacks the digestive system is growing, Saxer says to consider buying from your local farmer.

"They know exactly where it came from. They can come out. They can walk around the field. See where everything is grown," Saxer said. "Also know that everything was harvested right before deliveries."

Expert Weighs In:

Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, a physician, outlined the physical toll of the illness.

"Watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, fatigue, nausea, sometimes vomiting," Ungerleider said.

What they're saying:

The CDC says Cyclosporiasis spreads through contaminated water or food, often fresh produce. The source of the current outbreak is still being investigated, but the CDC says in the past, cases have been linked to imported fresh produce.

That is making some consider buying closer to home.

"Oh yes, I think it's important to stay within your local area shop local stay local make sure you're supporting your local areas because it is scary," said Gilbert resident Shelly Johnson.

"I got some of our fresh arugula with this large box. You're getting two of everything," Saxer said.

Saxer says they have seen an uptick in buyers of their farm boxes delivered to doorsteps, but she could not say the exact cause.

"I don't know if it's related directly to that. People are definitely becoming more familiar with local farms and what's available and making the most of that," Saxer said.

What you can do:

While the classic advice from the CDC is to thoroughly wash your produce, that is not a surefire solution. The best prevention is to cook it if you can.