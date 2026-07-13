Man accused of murder at homeless camp in Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A 52-year-old was arrested after a man was found dead near a homeless camp in southern Arizona over the weekend, according to officials.
What we know:
On July 12 just before 8 p.m., Bisbee Police "were contacted regarding a possible dead body in or near a homeless camp," just south of Highway 92 behind a business center.
When officers arrived, they searched the area and found the alleged victim dead.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation and ruled the incident a homicide. The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Miklejon Nelson, who is homeless, was found in a Bisbee neighborhood at 11:13 p.m. Nelson was arrested by Bisbee Police and booked into Cochise County Jail on a murder charge.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released. The details regarding what led up to the crime are unknown.
What's Happening:
Nelson is currently being held without bail.
The Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office