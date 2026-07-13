Man accused of murder at homeless camp in Arizona

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The Brief A man was found dead at a homeless camp on July 12 near the AZ-Mexico border. Bisbee Police and Cochise County located and arrested a 52-year-old homeless man as the suspect. The victim's identity has not been released.



A 52-year-old was arrested after a man was found dead near a homeless camp in southern Arizona over the weekend, according to officials.

What we know:

On July 12 just before 8 p.m., Bisbee Police "were contacted regarding a possible dead body in or near a homeless camp," just south of Highway 92 behind a business center.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and found the alleged victim dead.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation and ruled the incident a homicide. The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Miklejon Nelson, who is homeless, was found in a Bisbee neighborhood at 11:13 p.m. Nelson was arrested by Bisbee Police and booked into Cochise County Jail on a murder charge.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. The details regarding what led up to the crime are unknown.

What's Happening:

Nelson is currently being held without bail.