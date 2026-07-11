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Navajo cultural experience: Hubbell Trading Post event coming to Petrified Forest National Park

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Navajo Nation
Published July 11, 2026 2:29 PM MST
Published July 11, 2026 2:29 PM MST

The Brief

    • Non-profit Western National Parks is hosting a special event at the Petrified Forest National Park to highlight the Hubbell Trading Post.
    • The event will take place the weekend of Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Organizers aim to build cultural connections and support artists through a rare Navajo cultural experience.

A beautiful place you may never have heard of is getting a special spotlight in Arizona. 

What we know:

The Hubbell Trading Post is the longest continuously operating trading post in the Southwest. This is a place where people have come together for a long time in Ganado, Arizona.

Julie Thompson of Western National Parks highlighted the mission behind the historical site, emphasizing "community, supporting artists, supporting community members, tribal members."

The non-profit Western National Parks is bringing the Hubbell Trading Post to the Petrified Forest National Park the weekend of Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 for a special event running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why you should care:

"To be able to experience that level of cultural sharing with somebody who has been steeped in the culture and is a member of the tribe who comes from a long descendancy of Navajo artists himself, it's so special. I've been able to attend many of these events and no talk is the same," Thompson said.

The upcoming cultural demonstration features authentic traditions, including wool production. "This is from her own flock of 32 heads of sheep," according to the event showcase.

Big picture view:

The overarching goal of the weekend is to foster long-term community relationships. 

"We want to help sustain and build awareness and build connections to the cultures and the people that have lived here and still live here for many generations to come," Thompson said.

Dig deeper:

Thompson noted that often Arizonans miss what is already right here in the state, and now is a time to change that.

"Make it your opportunity to get to know your backyard a little bit better. It's a 4-hour drive from Phoenix and make a weekend of it," Thompson said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Julie Thompson and Western National Parks.

Navajo NationNews