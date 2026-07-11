Glendale Christmas in July event raises school supplies for local students

The Brief The 20th annual Christmas in July fundraiser in downtown Glendale brought community members together to support local small businesses while beating the summer heat. The festive event featured an indoor storefront shuttle service, a personalized charm trail, holiday crafts, and a charitable back-to-school donation drive. Community members donated backpacks, crayons, and classroom materials to benefit students in the Glendale Elementary School District before classes resume on Aug. 10.



Kids in the Glendale School District are getting some new supplies thanks to the 20th annual Christmas in July fundraiser.

What we know:

It may be in the 100s outside in Glendale, but locals are thinking of cooler times with the annual Christmas in July event.

"It really is in your own backyard, escape the heat a little bit and enjoy a very merry day in downtown Glendale," said Lorraine Zomok, owner of Memory Lane Boutique.

This year, they have a shuttle transporting people from store to store so they can check out all the fun spots while staying cool.

"What you really get to experience when you come here, is meeting all the shop owners, all the small businesses, so shop and enjoy. We have a charm trail, Christmas charms to make a charm bracelet, you can also make and eat a chocolate candy tree, and you can even paint a little Santa Claus," Zomok explained.

Why you should care:

It’s about more than just having fun. In the true spirit of Christmas, people are giving back, bringing along with them school supply donations.

"Part of the charity component of giving back for Christmas in July is an annual back-to-school supply drive for the Glendale school district. The students start August 10, and we’d love for all those students to have fresh crayons and backpacks," Zomok said.

Local perspective:

Santa Claus was also there to meet with the kids. He noted the local community impact of the school supply drive.

"The simple things that we don’t have to sit there and make the teachers pay for—somebody cares," Santa said.

What's next:

Because all those good girls and boys deserve a fresh start for the school year.

"There’s something about coming to downtown Glendale when you come here, and we want to give back to you," Zomok said.