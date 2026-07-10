Revenge porn: Gilbert man accused of selling ex-girlfriend's nudes online to pay legal fees

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The Brief A Gilbert man faces 12 felony counts after police say he uploaded explicit photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend to public websites without her consent. The suspect allegedly admitted he shared the content to make quick cash to pay off legal fees from a prior domestic violence arrest involving the same victim.



A Gilbert man was arrested after police say he uploaded revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend to public websites to make "quick cash" to pay off legal fees from a prior domestic violence arrest involving the same woman.

What we know:

Jake Tanner Murphy, 25, was arrested on Thursday by Chandler police and faces 11 felony counts of illegally distributing nude photos and one count of surreptitious recording. According to court documents, the victim uncovered the unauthorized posts on an old iPhone left inside the Chandler apartment the two had previously shared.

The backstory:

The investigation began in early May when the victim checked the phone, which was still automatically connected to the local Wi-Fi network. There, she reportedly discovered Murphy had been uploading intimate images and videos of her to a public Reddit account without her consent since 2022. Police noted that the victim's face and identifying tattoos were clearly visible in the posts, including one explicitly captioned to publicly shame her and encourage online users to "enjoy" the content because he "just found out she was a cheating whore."

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Chandler detectives secured search warrants for Reddit and Cox Communications, reportedly tracing the digital trail back to Murphy. The accounts, operating under the handles "u/loveyousogood" and "tannermaze," were directly linked to his personal email and IP addresses.

During a police interview following his July 9 arrest, Murphy allegedly confessed to the scheme. Investigators say he admitted to sharing the explicit content for attention and money, specifically naming an additional adult site, "Uber Horny," which he claimed he used to generate cash to cover his mounting legal defense fees from his initial domestic violence case.

What's next:

Murphy is currently being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $15,000 bond. A judge has ordered that if he posts bond, he must wear an electronic monitoring device, abide by a strict curfew and have absolutely no contact with the victim or the apartment. He is scheduled to appear again in a Phoenix courtroom on July 16.