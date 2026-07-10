Charlie Kirk court update: Judge weighs trial for Tyler Robinson

The Brief The week-long preliminary hearing for Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, has concluded in Utah. Judge Tony Graf banned the media from broadcasting courtroom exhibits due to an evidence exposure incident from the day before. A judicial decision on whether the case will head to trial could take weeks, with oral arguments set for Sept. 1.



The week-long preliminary hearing for Charlie Kirk's accused killer has concluded. The presiding judge now has to decide whether there is enough evidence against Tyler Robinson to go to trial, but that could take several weeks.

What we know:

Tyler Robinson was back in court on Friday for the final day of his preliminary hearing. Utah Judge Tony Graf is determining whether prosecutors have enough evidence to put Charlie Kirk's accused killer on trial.

Cut the cameras, rules judge

"Effective immediately, members of the media shall no longer capture or broadcast any exhibits displayed by the parties during today's proceedings," Graf said.

PROVO, UTAH - JULY 10: Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, listens during a preliminary hearing at the 4th District Court on July 10, 2026 in Provo, Utah. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025 while speaking a Expand

Judge Graf said the news media camera inside the courtroom could stay but was prohibited from recording exhibits on Friday. It follows a violation from the day prior, when a piece of evidence which was meant to be kept from the public was briefly shown on camera.

What they're saying:

"I think the judge made the appropriate ruling... There was no need to, going forward, take the cameras out of the courtroom," said retired FBI supervisory special agent James Gagliano.

Robinson's lawyers have previously challenged the reliability of tests on a bullet fragment recovered from Kirk’s body. On Friday, the defense questioned a forensic biologist about the DNA techniques used in the case.

Defense attorney Michael Burt asked, "Were certain of the samples that you tested in this case degraded samples?"

Memorial for slain political activist Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's headquarters on Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Caitlin Oliver, a DNA section chief at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, answered: "There was degradation present in some of the samples."

Local perspective:

Since Monday, people have been lining up outside the courthouse, with some even sleeping there overnight, hoping to grab a spot to watch the proceedings unfold. Court officials reserved just 14 seats for the public.

"Showed up at 3 a.m. today for this one," said Billie Webb, a Salt Lake City resident who slept outside all night. "Still did not get in. I was 16th and there's 14 spots."

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What's next:

A decision from the judge could take weeks. Oral arguments on the evidence presented in the hearing are set for Sept. 1.