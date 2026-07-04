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Driver accidentally shoots himself behind the wheel: Glendale PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Glendale
Published July 4, 2026 8:56 PM MST
Published July 4, 2026 8:56 PM MST
Glendale Arizona police car file photo article

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man accidentally shot himself while driving through Glendale on Saturday night, leading to a police investigation after he pulled over at a local urgent care to seek help.

What we know:

Glendale police officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road just before 8 p.m. on July 4 after a security guard reported a shooting victim.

The man had been driving near 95th and Glendale avenues when he accidentally discharged a firearm, striking himself. Despite the injury, he was able to drive his vehicle more than 3 miles to the Camelback Road urgent care to seek medical attention.

Dig deeper:

The man was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital. Police officials have confirmed that his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Glendale Police Department.

GlendaleCrime and Public SafetyNews