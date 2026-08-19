Arizona weather forecast: High heat and storm chances in Phoenix

The Brief Arizona saw temperatures reach 114 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, falling just one degree short of the 2020 record. Increased humidity and low-level moisture will bring a chance of nighttime storms to the Valley on Wednesday. A blowing dust advisory is in effect for parts of southern Arizona from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with wind gusts exceeding 35 mph.



High temperatures in Arizona hit 114 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, falling just one degree short of the record previously set in 2020. The heat will continue to grip the region over the next several days, with temperatures between 110 and 113 degrees expected around Arizona.

What to Expect Today:

Wednesday afternoon will bring a temperature of 110 degrees. It will be another partly sunny day with increased humidity. The muggy conditions will make it feel even toastier than it actually is. The low-level moisture increase will also lend a hand to slightly improved storm chances in Arizona.

Heading into Wednesday afternoon and evening, storms will fire off over the higher elevations of northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona. These storms may pack a punch of gusty winds, briefly heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Any strong gusts in southern Arizona could trigger blowing dust as well. In fact, there is a blowing dust advisory for much of southern Arizona, including through Pinal County and up to the southern edge of the state, in areas such as Buckeye, Avondale, Ahwatukee, and Queen Creek. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for potential periods of gusts over 35 mph and visibility dropping below one mile.

The storms Wednesday are expected to fire off by midday over the higher terrain, then rush down into southeastern Arizona while also sliding down the mountains north and east of Arizona. If outflows from these storms make their way to Phoenix, they may trigger some nighttime storms in Arizona, specifically past 7 p.m. The chance of rain is around 20% in Phoenix Wednesday night.

The Rest of the Week:

Depending on the activity Wednesday, additional storm chances remain for Phoenix on Thursday afternoon into evening. It will be another hot and humid day with the potential for wind, dust, and rain late Thursday. The probability of storms reaches 30% Thursday evening in Phoenix.

Temperatures will sit near 110 degrees Thursday afternoon, 111 degrees Friday, and 112 degrees Saturday. Highs will drop to 108 degrees by Monday before another bump to 110 degrees on Tuesday of next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.